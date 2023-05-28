Monument unveiled in Eisenhower Park pays homage to vets of Afghanistan, Iraq wars

The unveiling of a monument to veterans of the conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq at Eisenhower Park on Sunday was an emotional moment for Lecia Rodriques-Whyte, who served in the U.S. Army for 22 years.

“I love it,” said Rodriques-Whyte, 65, of Elmont, a retired sergeant first class and now a mental health worker specializing in working with veterans, as she stood in front of the structure. She said she hopes viewing it will remind people of those who made the ultimate sacrifice as well as those veterans still struggling today.

Lecia Rodriques-Whyte of Elmont and Commander of the American Legion Post 1033 in Elmont, at a ceremony for a memorial that was unveiled for veterans of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, and other veterans of more recent wars, in Eisenhower Park Sunday. Credit: Rick Kopstein

“People see homeless veterans on the streets and they shouldn’t judge them,” said Rodriques-Whyte, who served in Iraq in 2004 and 2005. “there’s a lot of hidden wars. Soldiers have suffered.”

The monument consists of four large engraved granite slabs surrounding a bronze battlefield cross. Maps of Iraq and Iran are etched into two of the granite pieces with the locations of some key battles marked. The other two feature soldiers and inspirational quotes.

“The values of a country can be measured in the character and compassion of the men and women who defend those values,” reads one above the image of a soldier reaching down to two children.

A crowd of about 400, which included Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, state Sen. Steve Rhoads of Bellemore and other elected officials and representatives from a variety of veterans groups, gathered to celebrate the latest addition to the park’s extensive section for war memorials.

Kevin Colon, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who was deployed to Iraq in 2003, said it was important to include the battlefield cross — a set of boots, rifle and helmet — as part of the monument.

“This is special to us,” said Colon, 42, commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Levittown/Island Trees Post 9295. “That is what we would use to recognize those who we lost in combat … We felt it was important to recognize Iraq and Afghanistan and ensure that our Gulf Wars veterans finally received the recognition they deserve.”

Veterans groups raised more than $100,000 to pay for the memorial, he said. Nassau County paid for and handled installation of the pieces.

Steven Seidenstein, right, US Army veteran of Iraq and Afghanistan and an NYPD Officer and Victoria Surozenski of Bellmore, listen to the ceremony for the unveiling of a memorial for veterans of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and other more recent wars, in Eisenhower Park, East Meadow Sunday. Credit: Rick Kopstein

“It’s absolutely beautiful,” said Steve Seidenstein, 41, of Bellmore, who served in multiple deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan as a member of the Army’s 101st Airborne Division and later as a military police officer.

Having the new monument ready for this Memorial Day was key, he said.

“It’s very important we take the time to take a pause regularly in our lives to honor the ultimate sacrifice and to thank everybody for their service,” Seidenstein said, pointing out that gratitude should also apply to families of veterans.

Rodriques-Whyte and others at the ceremony said they hope more veterans get involved with service organizations to find support and important connections to their communities.

“A lot of veterans think these (veterans service organizations) are just a bunch of people sitting around drinking,” she said. “They don’t realize what we do.”

Even though the monument makes her think of veterans who died, she said it’s also an honor to those who survived.

“I think it’s beautiful,” Rodriques-White said. “We deserve it.”