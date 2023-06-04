Long IslandNassau

Motorcyclist Ibrahim Ahmed of Floral Park dies from injuries suffered in crash

By Tara Smithtara.smith@newsday.com

Nassau County police Saturday identified the motorcyclist killed in a collision in North New Hyde Park on Friday evening as 26-year-old Ibrahim Ahmed of Floral Park.

Police said Ahmed was traveling west on Hillside Avenue on a 2019 Kawasaki motorcycle when he collided with an eastbound 2009 Toyota RAV4 as it made a left turn into a parking lot.

The crash occurred at 6:59 p.m. Friday.

The driver of the Toyota, a 54-year-old man who was not identified by police, remained at the scene as authorities investigated.

Ahmed was taken to a hospital, where he later succumbed to serious injuries.

A department spokesperson said Saturday that the crash remains under investigation.

