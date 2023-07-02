Herving Armond killed in motorcycle crash on Southern State Parkway

State Police were investigating a motorcycle crash on the Southern State Parkway that killed a Huntington Station man Saturday night.

Herving Armond, 38, was riding a 2009 Suzuki just before midnight when the motorcycle went off the road and struck a sign killing him instantly, police said. The crash was near Exit 15 in North Valley Stream.

The State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Collision Reconstruction Unit and Forensic Identification Unit responded to the scene.

Police ask anyone with information on the crash to call 631-756-3300.