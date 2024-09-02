Boy, 17, man 53, killed in separate Nassau County motorcycle crashes

Two motorcycle riders, one a 17-year-old boy, the other a 53-year-old man, died in separate Nassau crashes Sunday afternoon within 30 minutes and less than six miles of each other, the Nassau County Police Department said.

In the first crash, the teenager was operating a 2005 Suzuki at 1:30 p.m. as it headed west on Charles Lindbergh Boulevard near the Cradle of Aviation Museum "when he struck a curb and was ejected from his motorcycle," the police said in a news release.

"The operator suffered major injuries as a result of the accident," the release said. "He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased by a hospital physician. No other injuries were reported."

Police did not immediately release the teenager's identity.

A half-hour later, Nassau police said, the 53-year-old man, riding a 2002 yellow Suzuki motorcycle in North Bellmore, hit a 2019 Volkswagen heading north on Bellmore Road as its driver, an 18-year-old male, attempted a U-turn at Garfield Street.

The victim, who was not immediately identified, was also heading north on Bellmore Road at the time of the collision, the police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Volkswagen driver and an 18-year-old female passenger remained at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The investigation into both crashes is ongoing, police said.