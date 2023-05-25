5 injured in multivehicle crash in North Bellmore, police say

Police are investigating a morning rush-hour crash involving a tractor trailer and at least six other vehicles, including a school minibus, Thursday morning on Newbridge Road in North Bellmore.

The crash occurred in front of the Stop & Shop near the intersection of Newbridge and Jerusalem Avenue at 7 a.m., Nassau County police said. First responders at the scene said five people had been transported to area hospitals with unspecified injuries — though police could not immediately confirm the number of injured or the conditions of anyone injured.

Video from the scene showed a Walmart tractor trailer overturned, the side of its trailer torn open and cases of bottled water strewn across the asphalt and pavement. A sport utility crossover vehicle was seen crashed against a utility pole.

That video also showed a school minibus with minor damage to its driver's side rear panel, while several other sport utility vehicles on Newbridge Road showed damage from the crash.

One of the cars involved in the multivehicle crash in North Bellmore Thursday morning. Credit: Paul Mazza

North Bellmore Fire Department firefighters and EMS responded to the scene, as did a crew from the Nassau County Fire Marshal's Office of Hazardous Materials Division.

Details of the crash were still emerging. Police said the investigation into the incident is continuing and said Newbridge Road is closed from Jerusalem Avenue to Waring Street.

Check back for updates on this developing story.