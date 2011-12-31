N. Bellmore clerk arrested in alcohol sting

A North Bellmore convenience store clerk was issued an appearance ticket for selling two cans of Bud Light Lime to an undercover State Police agent during an underage drinking enforcement sting Friday night, New York State Police said.

Kirti Shah, 50, of Bellerose, was charged with one count of prohibited sale of an alcoholic beverage and issued an appearance ticket. He's scheduled to appear at a later date in First District Court in Hempstead.

The undercover agent went to Bellmore Convenience, 2741 Jerusalem Ave., and purchased the two, 24-ounce cans of beer, police said.

Fourteen retail stores in Massapequa, Seaford, Wantagh and Bellmore were targeted for the sting Friday night and all but one were "found to be compliant," according to State Police.

Police targeted the businesses at random or from information gathered in prior investigations.

Anyone who suspects a retail establishment is selling alcohol to minors can call a State Police hotline at 866-863-3721.