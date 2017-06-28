North Hempstead top employees resign, another reduces hours

North Hempstead Town officials are evaluating the next steps to take following two resignations and a top employee’s reduction in hours, which add to a growing list of high-level vacancies in the town.

Town board members voted unanimously 7-0 on Tuesday to approve Chief Sustainability Officer Erin Reilley’s resignation and Deputy Supervisor Aline Khatchadourian’s transition to a part-time role. Kim Kaiman, the executive director of the town’s nonprofit Business and Tourism Development Corporation resigned last week.

Town Supervisor Judi Bosworth said that the changes represented the “ebb and flow of government” and that she had a “supportive strong team” in place.

“We always appreciate the great work that people do here at the town, but people move on,” Bosworth said. “Whenever there are changes, I like to evaluate.”

As chief sustainability officer, Reilley was paid $75,938 for duties such as implementing environmental programs and improvements, providing policy advice to town officials, researching initiatives, and administering grants. The town has posted her position on its website.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Khatchadourian said she is reducing her time to 60 percent because of personal reasons. Her salary was reduced to $91,125 from $151,875. Bosworth said that staff members would “all chip in” to fulfill responsibilities of the unfilled jobs.

Kaiman was paid an annual salary $81,344 before she resigned last Wednesday. The town has not posted her job on its website, and officials said they have not decided the future of the position.

The departures join a growing list of vacancies in town government, including three deputy commissioner jobs in the Information Technology and Public Safety departments, and the Solid Waste Management Authority.

The position in the Solid Waste Management Authority has been open for more than a year. The executive director and deputy director left after an employee was arrested last year for allegedly stealing more than $98,000 in cash.

Town spokeswoman Rebecca Cheng said the authority “is currently being reorganized with input from the Nassau County Civil Service Commission” and that a final hiring decision would be made once that process was completed.

A deputy commissioner position for Information Technology has been vacant since 2011, town spokeswoman Carole Trottere said.

The vacant position in the Department of Public Safety has been open since March 2017.

Trottere said the town is not understaffed and that “the supervisor does not feel compelled to fill every vacancy.”