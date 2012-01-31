N. New Hyde Park intersection reopens

A transformer fire closed the intersection of Lakeville Road and Maple Avenue in North New Hyde Park early Tuesday afternoon for more than an hour, police said.

Nassau County police said the road was closed at about 12:15 p.m., after live electrical wires fell onto the pavement. Long Island Power Authority crews were sent to repair the damage, and the road was reopened shortly after 1:30 p.m.

A LIPA power outage report showed minimal impact from the downed lines.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.