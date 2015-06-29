Nassau: Advisory against swimming at 19 beaches lifted

The Nassau County Department of Health on Monday lifted its advisory against swimming at 19 beaches.

Health officials had issued the advisory Sunday as a precautionary measure for beaches known to have substantial storm water runoff caused by heavy rainfall.

The runoff can raise bacteria levels so the waters fail to meet the New York State standards for swimming, health officials said.

The agency also said Monday that all Nassau County beaches operating for the summer season are open to swimmers.

For recorded information on beach closings and openings in Nassau, call 516-227-9700. Health department representatives are available weekdays, from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., at 516-227-9717.