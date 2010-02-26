Nassau and Suffolk anniversaries, March 7

70th

EDITH AND DAVID MARTORANA of Douglaston celebrated on Feb. 4 with friends and family, including their four children, 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. They attribute their successful marriage to always saying goodnight with a kiss.

65th

CONNIE AND TONY PANDOLFI of Port Jefferson Station, formerly of Elmont, Smithtown and Tamarac, Fla., celebrated Feb. 11. A family dinner hosted by their son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter is planned. Tony retired from New York Telephone Co. in 1978. Connie is a homemaker.

60th

LEON AND RENA SANTORO of East Northport celebrated Feb. 11. A family celebration is planned. Leon is a former executive at Schenck Treble Inc. in Deer Park. Rena is a former nurse's assistant at Huntington Hospital. She is a former actress and singer and sings with The Silver Chords Choral Group. They have three children and four grandchildren.

50th

NESTA AND FRED BUKSA, formerly of Uniondale now residing in Fairhaven, Mass., were married Feb. 12, 1960. They celebrated with family and friends at their son's Long Island home. Fred is retired from Con Edison and enjoys fishing and gardening. They have three children and four grandchildren.

50th

MARIE AND PHIL DIDOMENICO of Fort Salonga were married Jan. 30, 1960. They celebrated at Smithtown Landing Country Club with family and friends. Phil is executive vice president of Suffolk Transportation Service Inc. in Bay Shore. Marie is a secretary for Suffolk Transportation Service. They have three children and six grandchildren.

50th

SANDRA AND CHARLES GRAY of Massapequa were married Jan. 16, 1960, at Most Precious Blood Church in Astoria. They celebrated with family and friends at the Milleridge Inn on Feb. 13 and plan a cruise in the spring. Charles is retired from Otis Elevator Co. after 38 years. Sandra is retired from the Plainedge school district transportation department after 23 years. They have six children and 15 grandchildren.

Compiled by Diane Daniels and Patricia Sollitto