Nassau arrests 6 in underage-alcohol sales

Six store clerks were arrested on charges of selling alcohol to a minor during a crackdown on illegal sales by Nassau County police operatives Thursday called "Project 21."

The clerks were arrested in Oceanside, Lawrence and Inwood and all face charges of prohibited sale of an alcoholic beverage and unlawful dealing with a child, police said. All were released on appearance tickets, police said, and are scheduled for arraignment Dec. 12 in First District Court in Hempstead.

Police said the following individuals sold alcohol to minors:

Tsz Ki Man, 32, of 48-07 248th St., Little Neck, Queens, at Peach Candy Wine at 228 Merrick Rd., Oceanside; Aman S. Virani, 51, of 325 Westminster Rd., Cedarhurst, at Aayush Convenience Store Inc. Station Express, at 3149 Lawson Blvd., Oceanside; Jesly Anthonypillai, 50, of 8507 79th St., Woodhaven, Queens, at Oceanside Wine and Liquor, 3141 Lawson Blvd., Oceanside; Casimiro A. Marte, 60, 41-23 95th St., Elmhurst, Queens, at Burnside Meat Market, 271 Burnside Ave., North Lawrence; Ahammed Shohel, 36, of 14 Bayview Ave., Inwood, at Corner Market, 15 Bayview Ave., Inwood; and Julio Marte, 52, of 23864 116th Ave., Elmont, at Julio Deli and Grocery, 464 Sheridan Blvd., Inwood.