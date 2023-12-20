Nassau to recruit retired officers to assist Child Protective Services cases

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman on Thursday is expected to announce the recruitment of retired law enforcement officers to assist Child Protective Services caseworkers with home visits and investigations, spokesman Christopher Boyle said.

"This first in the state program will ensure that every child with a potential issue has a full and thorough investigation," Boyle said in an email.

The ex-officers, already equipped with many of the skills needed, Boyle said, would also complete a mandatory 6-week training course.

They would become members of the Civil Service Employees Association, the county's largest union.

Administration officials declined to say how many positions would be posted. Officials said former law enforcement would include police officers, detectives, fire marshals and correction officers.

Newsday in May reported the number of cases handled by individual CPS workers has risen in recent years.

For every month in 2022, the county was above the statewide median in the percentage of caseworkers with more than 15 cases, usually by a significant quantity. Nassau has been above the state median for 43 of the past 60 months, or 72% of the time, state data showed.

A state-commissioned report recommends 12 active cases per month for each caseworker. Last year, Nassau CPS caseworkers averaged 12.9 cases, the highest annual average in at least six years.

Blakeman in 2023 approved a 17% increase in starting salary for caseworkers, from $44,000 to $51,000 a year, Newsday reported.

The county has 90 budgeted caseworker positions.

Boyle on Wednesday did not answer questions about how many caseworkers the county currently employs.