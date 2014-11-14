Prosecutor: Nassau cop did hit man who claims brutality

A Nassau County police officer has admitted to hitting a Salvadoran man whose attorneys claim he was the victim of police brutality, prosecutors acknowledged Thursday.

But a Nassau district attorney's office spokesman wouldn't say whether the cop's action came before or after Willian Guillen -- whom police have said violently resisted arrest -- was handcuffed and in police custody.

Police have alleged Guillen, 33, of Hicksville, kicked and flailed and bit a sergeant's leg while officers were trying to subdue him after an officer believed he saw Guillen involved in a Westbury drug deal in March.

Police said they never recovered a bag of suspected cocaine the officer reported seeing Guillen drop at the scene on Old Country Road.

Guillen's lawyer, Karen Bobley, met with federal investigators Thursday to ask them to intervene, claiming local authorities have mishandled the case and police officers involved should face criminal charges. Attorney Amy Marion has filed a notice of claim against the county, alleging Guillen's civil rights were violated.

Both lawyers appeared with Guillen in district court in Hempstead Thursday, when a judge gave prosecutors a deadline to respond to a defense motion asking to dismiss misdemeanor charges of assault, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration, along with a harassment violation.

Police initially charged Guillen with felony counts of assault and tampering with evidence and resisting arrest.

Spokesmen for Nassau police and prosecutors said Tuesday their agencies were investigating the defense's police misconduct allegations.

Guillen's lawyers said he speaks little English and didn't know the men chasing him were police, instead believing he was about to be robbed when the incident happened. They say Guillen is a cook with no criminal convictions who crossed illegally into the United States in 2002 and has held the same job for a decade.

The defense also said Guillen was hospitalized for injuries that included broken ribs after they claim police assaulted him, including by allegedly taking turns trying to kick his genitals while he was on the floor.