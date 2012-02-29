Nassau cop OK after car collision

A Nassau police officer suffered nonlife-threatening injuries after a collision between her marked police car and another vehicle in North Bellmore, police said.

The officer was taken by ambulance to Nassau University Medical Center. The woman driving the other vehicle, who was not injured, was arrested and taken to be tested for possible alcohol and drug impairment, police said.

The collision took place at the intersection of North Jerusalem Avenue and Bellmore Road at 9:45 p.m., police said.

No additional information was immediately available.