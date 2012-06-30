Nassau cops: man crashes into three patrol cars

An Amityville man who hit several police cars during a Thursday night chase on the Jericho Turnpike is facing assault and reckless endangerment charges.

Earl Perry, 26, was arraigned Saturday in Nassau County District Court in Hempstead. He is being held in jail in lieu of $12,500 bail.

Police said Perry was headed west on the Long Island Expressway in a 2008 Toyota about 11 p.m. Thursday when the Highway Patrol pulled him over for erratic driving at Exit 40 in Syosset.

When the trooper found that Perry's driver's license was suspended, he sped away, police said.

Taking the Jericho Turnpike exit, Perry ran several red lights and hit a patrol car at the intersection of Jay Court before turning around and heading east on the turnpike, according to police.

He wound up backing into two more patrol cars before he abandoned the Toyota and ran away, police said. He was arrested by officers at 11:18 p.m.

After the incident, one officer was treated for neck and back injuries at a local hospital and released, according to police.

Perry is charged with second-degree assault, second-degree criminal mischief and second-degree reckless endangerment, as well as numerous traffic violations.