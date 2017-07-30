Massapequa man struck, injured at gas station, Nassau cops say

A 65-year-old Massapequa man was in critical condition after he was struck by a car Sunday morning at an East Massapequa gas station, Nassau County police said.

The victim was walking out of the Bolla Market at the Mobil gas station at 5389 Merrick Rd. when he was hit by a 2009 Dodge Charger operated by a 47-year-old man, police said. The incident took place around 7:15 a.m., according to police.

The driver made a left-hand turn into the parking lot, past two ‘Do Not Enter’ signs, before striking the victim, who had been headed toward his parked vehicle.

The victim was taken by a Nassau police helicopter to a hospital.

The vehicle was brake-tested at the scene, but no results are yet available, police said. The driver was not arrested.

The Homicide Squad is investigating the incident.