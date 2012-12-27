Nassau cops probe vehicle vandalism spree

A vehicle vandalism spree struck a neighborhood in North Valley Stream Wednesday night into Thursday, according to Nassau police, who are trying to find out who's responsible.

Sometime between Wednesday at 5:15 p.m. and Thursday at 7 a.m., a vandal or vandals shattered the front-passenger windows of seven vehicles. No property was apparently taken in four of the cases, but in three, the owners reported stolen items including loose change, an iPod Touch, compact discs and a GPS device, according to Officer Maureen Roach, a Nassau police spokeswoman.

The vehicles without apparent theft were a 2005 Nissan Altima and a 2012 Honda CRV, parked on Rottkamp Street, which had their front passenger windows broken; a 2010 Infiniti and a 1999 Acura, parked on Barry Drive West, which also had front passenger windows broken. The vehicles with broken windows and theft were a 2007 Nissan on Sobro Avenue, a 2005 Cadillac on South Jasper Street, and a 2012 Nissan on Fenwood Drive, police said.

The case is being investigated by the Hewlett-based Fourth Squad.