Nassau cops seek to add to missing-person database

A Nassau County program that aims to help find missing people with cognitive disorders will hold a sign-up at an autism fundraiser Sunday, Nassau County police said.

The fundraiser, Walk Now for Autism Speaks, starts at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at at Jones Beach Field 5 The event for the nation's largest autism science and advocacy organization is designed to help raise money for "funding research into causes, prevention, treatments and a cure for autism," the group said.

Return Every Adult and Child Home is a Nassau County police program that stores photographs, contact information, medical background and other pertinent details of registrants diagnosed with cognitive disorders.

The database helps law enforcement more easily distribute information when people in the program are reported missing.

Those who cannot attend Sunday's registration can call 516-573-5775 to register, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.