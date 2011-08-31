Nassau cops still urging caution on roads

With many traffic signals in need of repair after being pounded by the rain and wind of Tropical Storm Irene, Nassau County police Wednesday urged motorists to use caution at intersections.

Because of the storm, "a number of traffic signal devices throughout the county continue to be in need of repair," police said in a news release. "Drivers drivers should approach all intersections with caution."

Police issued the alert shortly before 3 p.m. and the evening rush hour.