Nassau Democrats nominate candidates for district attorney, Hempstead supervisor
Nassau County Democrats on Tuesday night nominated Madeline Singas to run for Nassau district attorney and backed gun-control activist Rita Kestenbaum for Hempstead Town supervisor.
The party's executive committee nominated 55 candidates for county, town, city and judicial races at its convention in Garden City.
Singas, who became acting district attorney after Democrat Kathleen Rice was elected to Congress last year, faces a potential Democratic primary against former Manhattan prosecutor Michael Scotto. The winner will take on the GOP nominee Hempstead Supervisor Kate Murray.
"I know what it takes to be district attorney and I have the experience to do the job," Singas said. She called Murray a "career politician" and an "amateur" who has not practiced law in 17 years.
Murray spokesman Bill Corbett responded that Singas "has to resort to attacks because she has no vision" for the district attorney's office.
All seven Democratic county legislators will seek re-election, including Ellen Birnbaum (D-Great Neck), who was shunned by the party last year after making comments viewed as derogatory toward African-Americans. Democrats called for Birnbaum to resign and barred her from the caucus. Democratic Party chairman Jay Jacobs said Birnbaum apologized and "has atoned for her mistakes."
Kestenbaum served on the Hempstead Town Board from 1999 to 2000 and earlier this year lost a special election to replace Democrat David Denenberg in the legislature's 19th District.
"Her enthusiasm, energy and ability to articulate the issues make her a strong candidate," Jacobs said.
Kestenbaum will run against Republican town councilman Anthony Santino. "I've worked inside town hall," said Kestenbaum. "And I know I will do a great job" as supervisor.
Kestenbaum became a gun-control activist after her daughter, Carol, a sophomore at Arizona State University in Tempe, and a friend were murdered in 2007 after returning to their off-campus home from a birthday party. The women were killed by Arizona State student who took his own life.
Malverne Mayor Patricia McDonald and Laura Gillen, who ran unsuccessfully in 2013 for county clerk, both passed on a run for supervisor, Jacobs said.
In North Hempstead, Judi Bosworth will seek a second term as town supervisor.
In Oyster Bay, attorney John Mangelli will challenge Republican John Venditto for supervisor.Following is the list of Democratic candidates in county and town races:
District attorney: Singas
County Legislature
1st District: Kevan Abrahams
2nd District: Siela Bynoe
3rd District: Carrie Solages
4th District: Keith Leibowitz
5th District: Laura Curran
6th District: Jim Paymar
7th District: Tova Plaut
8th District: Carl Gerrato
9th District: Mallory Nathan
10th District: Ellen Birnbaum
11th District: Delia DeRiggi-Whitton
12th District: Michael Canzoneri
13th District: Eileen Napolitano
14th District: Sylvia Cabana
15th District: Preeth Dawane
16th District: Judy Jacobs
17th District: Dan Devine
18th District: Dean Hart
19th District: Claudia Borecky
Hempstead Town supervisor: Rita Kestenbaum
Town Council 2nd District: Tammie Williams
3rd District: Carolyn Torres
5th District: Michael Reid
Town clerk: Dino Amoroso
Town receiver of taxes: Gina Arcabascio
Oyster Bay Town supervisor: John Mangelli
Town Council: Robert Freier, Marc Kadushin, Joe Stufano
Town clerk: Anne Rosenbach
Town receiver of taxes: John Capobianco
North Hempstead Town supervisor: Judi Bosworth
Town Council 2nd District: Peter Zuckerman
4th District: Anna Kaplan
6th District: Emily Beys
Town receiver of taxes: Charles Berman
Glen Cove City mayor: Reginald Spinello
City Council: Timothy Tenke, Michael Famiglietti, Robert Machida, Daniel Cox, Eve Lupenko, Michael Zangari
Long Beach City Council: Anthony Eramo, Len Torres, Karen Adamo
Surrogate's Court judge: Angela Iannacci
County Court judge: Tammy Robbins, Steve Jaeger, Scott Banks
2nd District Court judge: Ayesha Brantley
3rd District Court judge: William Hohauser
4th District Court judge: Linda Mejias, Michael Siff
