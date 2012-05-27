Nassau Dems may pass on holding convention

Suffolk Democratic chairman Richard Schaffer said he'll meet with the party's executive committee Thursday to decide whether to hold a county convention this year. Schaffer said he found candidates for only two of six seats with GOP incumbents. Without a fuller slate, he said, a convention might not be worthwhile. Skipping one would also mean avoiding an event where Legis. Ricardo Montano (D-Brentwood) would receive the party's imprimatur against State Sen. Owen Johnson (R-West Babylon), against whom Schaffer's run token or no opponents.-- Rick Brand