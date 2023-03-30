Nassau jail corrections officer Javel Welch arrested on contraband, weapon charges

A Nassau County corrections officer was arrested Wednesday after a narcotics dog detected drug residue on his personal belongings as he arrived for work at the jail in East Meadow, prosecutors said.

Javel Welch, 38, of West Hempstead, pleaded not guilty to charges of promoting contraband and failing to safely store a firearm at his arraignment before Nassau County District Court Judge Jaclene Agazarian Thursday. He was arraigned on two counts of first-degree promoting prison contraband, a felony, and one count of first-degree failure to safely store rifles, shotguns and firearms, a misdemeanor.

Nassau County prosecutors said K2 drug residue was detected on a Bible Welch was carrying in a backpack.

When internal affairs investigators searched his vehicle, they found a fully loaded service weapon left unsecured, leading to the gun charge, officials said.

The weapon was a semiautomatic Glock 19 pistol found in the center console of his 2023 white Jeep Cherokee, charging documents show.

Defense attorney Cheryl Bartow said her client denies the allegations.

“There was some sort of a dog hit on him and [internal affairs was] brought in to speak to him?” Bartow said. “He seemed cooperative with internal affairs and gave consent to search. He adamantly denies this.”

She said he got the Bible from his mother.

Family members declined to comment as they left the courtroom, Welch’s face covered by a jacket as he was guided away.

A 2021 Newsday special report revealed Nassau officials seized contraband at the county jail 237 times during a 45-month period between 2016 and summer 2019.