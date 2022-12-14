Union official criticizes naming of Sposato as Nassau corrections chief

The leader of Nassau's correction officers union on Wednesday criticized Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman's decision to hire Michael Sposato as commissioner of corrections and called on the county to repair the "ignored" and "understaffed" department.

Correction Officers Benevolent Association president Brian Sullivan told county legislators at a hearing on jail operations that Blakeman's decision in September to appoint Sposato, the former county sheriff, as commissioner was misguided.

"Mike Sposato’s previous tenure as Sheriff here was marked by acrimony and draconian cuts to this facility, leaving a gutted department, a demoralized workforce and the infrastructure of this facility visibly decaying into the ground," Sullivan said.

Sullivan's testimony kicked off what was expected to be a contentious hearing in which county officials were expected to defend themselves against the union's claims of mismanagement. Blakeman has characterized the conflict as a dispute over pay.

Sullivan called on the county to fill vacant correction officer positions and repair physical conditions at the jail which he said have been deteriorating for years.

Sullivan also said he was worried for officers' safety if contraband got into the jail. He said officers could be "exposed to Fentanyl and dying, or becoming incapacitated because of it."

Sposato's critics recalled the former sheriff's tumultuous tenure under then-Republican County Executive Edward Mangano. Democratic County Executive Laura Curran fired him upon taking office in 2018.

In 2011, Sposato hired Armor Correctional Health Services, a Miami for profit company, to save the county more than $7 million annually.

Nassau cut ties with Armor in 2017 after a wave of inmate deaths at the jail and state reports that faulted the quality of care Armor provided.

The New York State Commission of Correction said Armor provided inadequate health care to at least eight of 14 Nassau inmates who died after the company's contract began in 2011.

The Blakeman administration has defended its management of the jail. The county's overtime expense has continued to swell, but the number of inmates at the jail has declined. Sposato, who was sheriff from 2008 to 2018, is well-positioned to manage the ballooning expense, Blakeman has said.

But Sullivan said he was not convinced and said Sposato's "sole claim to fame over the course of ten years here was maniacal cost-cutting."

"I've not been able to get an accurate number to justify going back over five years in this depleted and demoralized department to bring back the man who created most of these issues in the first place," Sullivan said.

Susan Gottehrer, director of the Nassau County chapter of the New York Civil Liberties Union, told legislators about concerns from Sposato's tenure, including when visiting hours were cut.

"There's been cultural negligence" at the jail, she said.

Gottehrer also recalled instances of inadequate medical care. "Under Michael Sposato, this is going to get bad again, and this is very frightening," Gottehrer said.

Ken Arnold, public works commissioner, told legislators his staff were planning key repairs at the jail, including replacement of its roof.