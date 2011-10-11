Nassau PBA: Precinct plan 'unsafe idea'

Nassau County's rank-and-file police union on Tuesday fired the opening salvo of a potentially protracted fight over the county's plan to consolidate police precincts.

The plan, to be presented Wednesday at the county legislature, would redraw precinct jurisdiction maps, close two of the eight police precincts, lay off 81 nonpatrol officers and save $15 million, police brass say.

Appearing Tuesday in front of police headquarters in Mineola, officials with the union, the Nassau Police Benevolent Association, called the plan dangerous to public safety and unfair to the public for not revealing which two precincts would close.

"As everybody knows, police precincts are very special to the people of that community, and to eliminate a precinct is almost to give an impression that you've given up on that community," said James Carver, the union president.

The acting police commissioner, Thomas Krumpter, has countered that no patrol officers will be eliminated and the redrawn precinct maps would more evenly distribute calls for service among the remaining six precincts.

Three precincts -- the First in Baldwin, the Third in Williston Park and the Fifth in Elmont -- are far busier than the other five, in Woodbury, Hewlett, Seaford, Manhasset and Levittown, according to department data.

The plan comes as the county executive's office is struggling to close a $310-million budget gap projected for 2012.

In January, a state oversight board seized control of the county's finances because the county hasn't balanced its budget.

"Those that are complaining need to start cooperating and stop complaining," County Executive Edward Mangano said at a session with reporters. "The only person that's going to notice a difference is the criminal. This is about saving the taxpayers money."

Carver said employing fewer detectives would mean crimes would take longer to solve and that eliminating precinct buildings would imperil communities.

"This is a bad idea and an unsafe idea for the people of Nassau County," Carver said.