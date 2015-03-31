Nassau police announce stepped-up patrols for Passover, Easter

Nassau police are intensifying patrols of both marked and unmarked police cars around houses of worship for the upcoming Easter and Passover holidays, officials said Tuesday.

"We are vigilant and alert," said acting Police Commissioner Thomas Krumpter.

Both Krumpter and County Executive Edward Mangano said there are no credible threats against churches or synagogues, but they urged residents to report anything suspicious to authorities during a news conference Tuesday morning at Nassau County police headquarters in Mineola.

"While there have been no specific threats that we are concerned about, we are always at a heightened level of police presence during the high holidays," said Mangano, who was joined by priests and rabbis. "This season is no exception."

Rabbi Emeritus Barry Dov Schwartz, of the Temple B'nai Sholom in Rockville Centre, said he had no specific concerns about any attacks during the holiday.

"We're in such wonderful hands regarding our security," Schwartz said. Of the police department, he said, "All year long they're active and in touch with our synagogue leadership. They do a phenomenal job in giving us the confidence to protect ourselves."