Nassau detectives are searching for a 15-year-old Hempstead boy who was reported missing since Sunday.

Onan Garcia was last seen leaving his home at about 3 p.m. He was wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers and police said they believe he is in the Uniondale area.

Police ask anyone with information about the disappearance to call the Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or 911.