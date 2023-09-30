Man in custody at Nassau's Third Precinct in Williston Park dies, police say

The Nassau County Police Department homicide squad is investigating the death of a 32-year-old man who had been in police custody at the Third Precinct headquarters in Williston Park.

The man "suffered a medical emergency" on Thursday just before 1 a.m., according to a police department statement. After officers attempted to give him medical aid, he was transported by ambulance to a hospital. He was pronounced dead by hospital staff shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday.

A police department spokesman said he had no further information on the death.