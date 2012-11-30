Nassau police issue post Sandy-alert

One month after superstorm Sandy first hit Long Island, Nassau County police issued an alert urging any residents concerned about the security of their unoccupied home or business to contact their local police precinct.

Thursday's announcement was issued, police said, "so that we can best protect your property."

Police said that since Sandy came ashore on Oct. 29-30, the department has "greatly increased" patrols in "severely affected areas of the county."

It said that during the past month, the department "has focused additional resources on homes and businesses that are not occupied due to damage as a result of the storm."

The contact information for local precincts and policing centers is as follows:

First Precinct: 900 Merrick Rd., Baldwin. Phone: 516-573-6100.

Second Precinct: 7700 Jericho Tpke., Woodbury. Phone: 516-573-6200.

Second Precinct Policing Center: 286 N. Wantagh Ave., Levittown. Phone: 516-573-6800

Third Precinct: 214 Hillside Ave., Williston Park. Phone: 516-573-6300.

Third Precinct Policing Center: 100 Community Dr., Manhasset. Phone: 516-573-6600.

Fourth Precinct: 1699 Broadway, Hewlett. Phone: 516-573-6400.

Fourth Precinct Policing Center: 1655 Dutch Broadway, Elmont. Phone: 516-573-6500.

Seventh Precinct: 3636 Merrick Rd., Seaford. Phone: 516-573-6700.