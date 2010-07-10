Nassau police: Second arrest in July 2 Uniondale park robbery

A second person has been arrested in connection with a July 2 robbery in which a victim was beaten and a BlackBerry cell phone was taken, Nassau police said.

First Squad detectives arrested Shadrach Ford, 16, of Uniondale, at 3:44 p.m. Friday and charged him with first-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree robbery and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Ford was being held in the Nassau County jail after his arraignment in First District Court in Hempstead.

The alleged assault occurred after three males approached two men sitting on a bench in Uniondale Avenue Park, police said. One of the trio pulled up his shirt to display a handgun, and demanded the victims' property, police said.

One victim grabbed the gun and pushed it out of his face, which prompted another one of the assailants to kick the victim and take his BlackBerry, police said.

The three suspects fled south from the park, police said. The beating victim was taken to Nassau University Medical Center for medical evaluation of his injuries.

A short time later, police - helped by the K-9 "Poppy" - found Matthew Delvalle, 15, of Uniondale, behind an address on Newton Place. He was charged with first- and second-degree robbery. He is being held in a juvenile detention facility, police said.

Police said they recovered a black handgun, the victim's property and "proceeds from a previous robbery" from Delvalle.