Nassau County police are looking for a Hempstead man who went missing on Sunday night.

Detectives said Antonio Rosado, 57, suffers from a cognitive disorder and is in need of medication. He was last seen in the lobby of his apartment building on Front Street headed in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information about Rosado’s whereabouts is asked to call the police department’s Missing Persons squad at 516-573-7347 or dial 911.