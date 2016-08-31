Nassau police to increase patrols over Labor Day weekend

Nassau officials on Wednesday announced extra patrols on roads and waters over Labor Day weekend as officers watch for drunken drivers and boaters — as well as terroristic threats.

“Drunk drivers and boaters put the lives and safety of innocent people in jeopardy every time they get behind the wheel,” said County Executive Edward Mangano, in a news release. “This weekend, there will be extra police officers targeting drunk drivers and boaters in order to prevent senseless alcohol-related accidents and deaths. Please think before you drink.”

Nassau officials said that the county is increasing antiterror patrols, too, and monitoring social media to collect intelligence on threats to safety.

It was unclear whether Suffolk was launching a similar plan, but both counties’ law enforcement agencies tend to increase patrols around holiday weekends.

“If you risk lives by driving any kind of vehicle while you are drunk or drugged you will be arrested and prosecuted,” Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said in a statement. “It is everyone’s job to keep our families safe on the roads and in the water. Please do your part.”

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Mangano said that Nassau police made 47 DWI arrests over Labor Day weekend last year.

The officials advised residents and visitors to choose a designated driver, use mass transit and taxis, and wear seat belts to help prevent serious injuries that could be caused by a drunken driver.

The extra patrols are being funded through a grant from the New York State STOP-DWI Foundation, with money from the NYS Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee through Nassau County STOP-DWI, officials said.

“The Nassau County Police Department has a zero tolerance policy for those who drive or operate a boat under the influence and put innocent people at risk,” said Nassau County acting Police Commissioner Thomas Krumpter. “If you do not want to wind up in the back of one of our patrol cars and spending the weekend in a jail cell, be responsible if you plan to drink.”