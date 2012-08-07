Nassau reschedules some mosquito spraying

Nassau County's mosquito control spraying to be conducted Tuesday night in sections of Cedarhurst, Hewlett Neck, Inwood, Lawrence, Woodmere and Woodsburgh has been rescheduled to Monday, Aug. 13, from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m., according to a health department spokeswoman.

This, so as not to conflict with a concert program taking place Tuesday evening in Cedarhurst, she said.

Spraying is conducted as both Nassau and Suffolk counties try to contain West Nile virus, which is spread through bites from infected mosquitoes.

For updates and more information on Nassau's spraying program call the treatment hotline at 888-844-8657 or check the health department's website at nassaucountyny.gov/agencies/Health/index.html.