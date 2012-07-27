Nassau to spray pesticide for mosquitoes

As part of its mosquito control plan, Nassau County is continuing its pesticide ground treatment next Monday through Thursday in targeted areas, lasting from 7 p.m. to no later than 2 a.m., weather permitting, health officials said.

To be treated Monday are sections of Valley Stream, North Valley Stream, Lynbrook, North Lynbrook, Elmont, Franklin Square and Malverne.

On Tuesday, sections of East Massapequa, North Massapequa, Massapequa, Massapequa Park, Lakeview, Lynbrook, North Lynbrook, Rockville Centre, Malverne, Malverne Oaks, South Hempstead and West Hempstead will be treated.

On Wednesday, sections of Bayville, Locust Valley, East Meadow, Hicksville, Levittown, Plainview, Plainedge and Bethpage will be treated.

And on Thursday, sections of Old Bethpage, Bethpage, Farmingdale, South Farmingdale, Plainview and Plainedge will be treated.

The chance of being sickened by the spraying of the pesticide Scourge is "quite low," the Nassau County Department of Health said in a statement.

Still, as with any pesticide, residents may want to avoid exposure, with children and pregnant women especially advised to stay indoors during the treatment and for about 30 minutes afterward, the release says.

So far this year, West Nile virus has been detected in Nassau County in 10 mosquito samples from nine trap locations, according to the health department.

People become infected with West Nile through the bite of an infected mosquito.

Further ways to reduce exposure to the pesticide include closing windows and doors during and just after spraying; setting air conditioners to circulate indoor air; moving children's toys indoors, as well as pets and their food, water dishes and toys.

For updates, check the county's West Nile virus treatment hotline at 888-844-8657 or visit www.nassaucountyny.gov/agencies/health/index.html.