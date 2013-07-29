Nassau to step up DWI enforcement

Expect Nassau County police Highway Patrol Bureau officers to be out in force next month, after the department announced a countywide STOP-DWI enforcement initiative.

Police Commissioner Thomas Dale and County Executive Edward Mangano announced the campaign Monday, saying a grant will allow the allocation of additional officers in an effort to launch an extensive crackdown.

Target dates include Aug. 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24, 30 and 31.

The idea is to saturate target areas throughout Nassau to stop, catch and arrest as many drunken drivers as possible, officials said.