Nassau urges Harvey relief donations, opens collection sites

Nassau County officials are asking Long Islanders to donate food and supplies to support the Tropical Storm Harvey relief effort.

The county is partnering with the American Red Cross, the Salvation Army and other groups to assist in the relief work.

“Many agencies from across America came to Nassau County to help us recover from Sandy,” Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano said in a statement. “This is our chance to help fellow Americans whose lives have been uprooted.”

Residents may drop off relief items beginning Thursday at the following times and locations:

• Eisenhower Park, driving range (Hempstead Turnpike, East Meadow), 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Christopher Morley Park, administration building (Searingtown Road, Roslyn), 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Cedar Creek Park, administration building (Merrick Road, Seaford), 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Grant Park, administration building (Broadway, Hewlett), 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Of particular need are nonperishable, ready-to-eat food items, cleaning supplies and toiletries such as toothbrushes and toothpaste, officials said.