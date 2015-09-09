Cops: Nathan Barnwell of Baldwin arraigned in shooting death of Pennsylvania man

A Baldwin man was arraigned on manslaughter and other charges in the fatal Labor Day weekend shooting of a Pennsylvania man during an argument outside the suspect's home, police said.

Homicide squad detectives said Nathan Barnwell, 45, of 940 Woodoak Dr. was arrested in the Saturday slaying of Winfield Gillespie, 39, of Pennsylvania on Barnwell's tree-lined residential street.

Barnwell is charged with first-degree manslaughter, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and tampering with physical evidence -- a charge resulting, police said, from his hiding the gun from investigators after the shooting.

He was arraigned Tuesday in First District Court in Hempstead and ordered held on $600,000 bond or $300,000 cash bail.

He was still at the Nassau County jail Tuesday night. He did not enter a plea.

The shooting happened just outside Barnwell's home shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday, police said.

Officers found Gillespie with a single gunshot wound inflicted by Barnwell after the two had argued, police said.

Gillespie was taken to South Nassau Communities Hospital in Oceanside, where he was pronounced dead.

Neither police nor prosecutors have said what the men were arguing over.

An attorney for Barnwell and relatives of both him and Gillespie declined to comment after Tuesday's arraignment.