New Cassel house fire leaves one person dead

One person was killed Thursday morning and a responding firefighter was injured in a fast moving blaze in New Cassel, according to Nassau County Chief Fire Marshal Michael Uttaro.

The fire was reported at 11:13 a.m. at a single-story home on Division Avenue, Nassau County police said.

Firefighters were on the scene within several minutes, Uttaro said, and brought the fire under control by 11:45 p.m.

An as-yet unidentified person in the home was killed in the blaze, Uttaro said.

A lieutenant from the Westbury Fire Department, who was attempting to rescue the resident, suffered burns to his hands.

He is being treated at Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow and is expected to be released later in the day on Thursday, Uttaro said.

The Westbury Fire Department, along with 10 other volunteer departments, responded to the scene.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation by the fire marshal investigators and Nassau County police arson detectives, Uttaro said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.