New Cassel man fatally stabbed in front of home

A 40-year-old man was fatally stabbed during a fight in front of his New Cassel home, Nassau police said Wednesday.

Police said they are still searching for the suspect, who fled on foot after the fatal encounter, which occurred on Kinkel Street about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The victim, whom police have not identified, was taken by ambulance to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, where he was pronounced dead later.

Police did not release details of the stabbing. However, the victim's daughter and her 19-year-old friend said they were sitting in a car in front of the house and saw the fight.

They said the two got into a confrontation after the victim had walked home from the deli. More than a dozen people were also drawn into the brawl, they said.

Nassau Det. Vincent Garcia said police received a 911 call at 10:27 p.m. A minute later, officers arrived at the scene. A police ambulance then arrived at 10:36 p.m., police said.