New Cassel to host LI Nets practices

A professional basketball team associated with the NBA will hold its practices in New Cassel.

The Town of North Hempstead on Tuesday approved a $22,000 deal with the Long Island Nets that allows the team to practice at the Yes We Can Community Center on Garden Street. The deal covers Oct. 23, 2017, to April 13, 2018.

In the deal, the Nets will get to use the community center’s gym and locker room. Team officials also can use other rooms in the building for meetings, training staff and storage. Meanwhile, the Nets will give the town exercise equipment, washing facilities and tickets to games for local youth.

The Nets, an affiliate team with the Brooklyn Nets, play their regular season games at Nassau Coliseum.

Town council member Viviana Russell said Tuesday that the town has been talking to the Long Island Nets for months before finally settling on this “very nice agreement.”

At Tuesday night’s meeting, the town council also approved paying Alan Ginsberg and his production company $13,250 to make three public-service announcement videos for the sustainability office. The videos will be about the Long Island Green Homes program.

Ginsberg and his company also operate North Hempstead TV, which is housed inside the Yes We Can Community Center. His work for the sustainability office is separate from the contract that town council members approved to have him operate the television station.