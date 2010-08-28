New superintendent named for Merchant Marine Academy

The Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point has a new superintendent: Navy Rear Adm. Philip H. Greene Jr., who was most recently assigned to work on global maritime security issues out of Washington.

Secretary of Transportation Ray LaHood announced Greene's appointment last week, saying his "perspective and organizational strengths" are needed to move the Merchant Marine Academy forward.

The academy's previous head, Rear Adm. Allen Worley, retired in January after only a year at the helm, citing a relative's illness.

Greene, who holds a Merchant Marine master's license, graduated from the academy in 1978. He most recently was director of the Navy Irregular Warfare Office, where he developed and employed maritime "preventive security strategy," according to the Department of Transportation.

Before that, Greene served as commander of the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa, where he helped establish the first multinational Maritime Center of Excellence in East Africa.

Greene has also served as director of the Navy Europe/Africa Policy, Resources and Strategy in Naples, where he formulated the Navy's maritime strategy for the Gulf of Guinea.

He also served as chief of staff for Naval Surface Forces, managing readiness for more than 200 surface ships.

Academia won't be new to Greene. He also worked as executive assistant to the superintendent and chairman of the Seamanship and Navigation Department at the Naval Academy, where he shaped curriculum and instruction for 4,000 midshipmen.

Greene holds degrees from the Naval Postgraduate School and the National Defense University.