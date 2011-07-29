New website up to lure business to Nassau

Seeking to attract businesses from outside the region and keep others here, the Nassau County Industrial Development Agency has a new website with data sought by executives when considering an expansion.

The site features 16 pages of demographic and economic statistics, five examples of companies aided by the IDA, maps and explanations of tax-abatement programs and bond financing. There also is information about neighborhoods and school districts.

Proximity to New York City and quality public schools and colleges are among the county assets touted on the site, which launched recently. There also are links to the sites of Empire State Development Corp., Long Island Forum for Technology and others that aid businesses.

"We wanted to give companies information that was actually helpful" in making decisions, said IDA chairman Jeffrey L. Seltzer.

He, IDA marketing director Mary Dolan Grippo and others worked closely with Development Counsellors International, a consulting firm, to build nassauida.org.

DCI has a contract, valued at about $115,000, to develop a marketing plan for the IDA and to identify companies that may be interested in aid.

"We're hoping to attract international businesses and those from outside New York State," Grippo said.

A forthcoming brochure will reinforce some of the themes on the website. These include the history of achievements in the county, from developing the lunar module to the discovery of the DNA double-helix structure of human cells.

Five IDA clients are profiled, each representing an industry that officials hope to grow.

The clients are AriZona Iced Tea in Woodbury, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, aerospace manufacturer Cox & Co. in Plainview, film production venue Grumman Studios in Bethpage and V.C.O.R.E. Solutions, a Bethpage-based provider of communications systems used in homeland security.

IDA executive director Joseph J. Kearney said of the website: "We need to step out of the mold that IDAs have historically had, of being reactive and not proactive."

The Suffolk IDA also plans to roll out a site of its own.

Businesses can now find information about Suffolk incentives at suffolkbetterfor

business.com, which is run by the county's Economic Development and Workforce Housing Department. IDA chairman Jim Morgo said a state law, approved by then-Gov. David A. Paterson, requires every IDA across the state to have a separate website to inform the public.

Invision.com Inc., a web-services company based in Commack, built the Suffolk IDA site for between $15,000 and $20,000. Morgo said the site "is not a marketing tool, it's more informational."