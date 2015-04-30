Nicholas Caruso of Merrick accused of performing webcam sex acts as children watched, police say

A Merrick man was arrested Wednesday after Nassau police said he performed sex acts on an Internet webcam as children as young as 5 watched online.

Detectives from Nassau's Major Case Bureau as well as the FBI's Long Island Child Exploitation Task Force took Nicholas Caruso, 21, into custody at his home at 1786 Old Mill Rd., police said.

Caruso was charged with five counts of first-degree disseminating indecent material to a minor and three counts of possession of sexual performance by a child.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday at First District Court in Hempstead, officials said.

Caruso is accused of performing sex acts on the Internet as children between the ages of 5 and 11 watched online, police said.

Between Oct. 1 and Dec. 1, 2013, Caruso performed sex acts on an Internet webcam as an 11-year-old girl in Arizona watched, police said. Caruso impersonated a 15-year-old boy during that webcam chat, which was reported to Nassau police Nov. 18 of last year, authorities said.

Investigators found files Caruso allegedly created on his computer after conducting a search that showed him performing sex acts in front of children via a webcam, police said.