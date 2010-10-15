Nick Cannon to visit Uniondale High School

Producer, performer and comedian Nick Cannon, host of the popular television show "America's Got Talent," will visit more than 1,000 Uniondale students Saturday at the high school during their homecoming weekend to promote the importance of a college education and academic achievement.

Cannon, a spokesman for the National Council for Community and Education Partnerships and the Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs initiative, will stress the importance of attending college to the Uniondale students. He will also march in the homecoming parade afterward, school officials said.

"Cannon wants to inspire teens to pursue their dreams and obtain an education," according to a news release from a public relations firm representing the Uniondale school district.

Cannon is married to singer and Greenlawn native Mariah Carey. His visit is closed to the public. Students must have their Uniondale IDs as well as a ticket - obtained with a signed parent permission slip - to attend the event.

Uniondale participates in the Nassau Community College GEAR UP Partnership, which focuses on students' math and English language achievement, college awareness and preparation, and parents' college knowledge.

The Partnership is currently supported by a multimillion-dollar federal GEAR UP grant. Because of the Partnership's success in raising student achievement and promoting college attendance, Uniondale was selected as the site for this event, a kickoff that is being staged to celebrate the achievements of National GEAR UP.