Richard Kessel appointed to replace NIFA chairman Adam Barsky

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday appointed Richard Kessel, a longtime fixture in Nassau County politics, as chairman of the Nassau Interim Finance Authority following the resignation of Adam Barsky, who led the fiscal control board for seven years.

Kessel was one of the original members of NIFA's board when the state Legislature created the agency in 2000, following debt and deficit woes that put the county on the brink of bankruptcy in the late 1990s.

NIFA is a state board that can reject county budgets and contracts and impose wage freezes. It can carry county debt at lower interest rates because it has a higher bond rating than Nassau County.

More recently, Kessel was chairman of the Nassau Industrial Development Agency, serving under former County Executive Laura Curran, a Democrat. He resigned as IDA chairman in April.

He is a former chairman of the Long Island Power Authority and was chief executive of the New York Power Authority.