Long IslandNassau

Richard Kessel appointed to replace NIFA chairman Adam Barsky

Richard Kessel, former Nassau IDA chairman, at a meeting in June 2022. 

Richard Kessel, former Nassau IDA chairman, at a meeting in June 2022.  Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

By Scott Eidlerscott.eidler@newsday.com@ScottEidler

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday appointed Richard Kessel, a longtime fixture in Nassau County politics, as chairman of the Nassau Interim Finance Authority following the resignation of Adam Barsky, who led the fiscal control board for seven years.

Kessel was one of the original members of NIFA's board when the state Legislature created the agency in 2000, following debt and deficit woes that put the county on the brink of bankruptcy in the late 1990s.

NIFA is a state board that can reject county budgets and contracts and impose wage freezes. It can carry county debt at lower interest rates because it has a higher bond rating than Nassau County.

More recently, Kessel was chairman of the Nassau Industrial Development Agency, serving under former County Executive Laura Curran, a Democrat. He resigned as IDA chairman in April. 

He is a former chairman of the Long Island Power Authority and was chief executive of the New York Power Authority.

Scott Eidler

Scott Eidler covers Nassau County government and politics for Newsday. Scott has worked at Newsday since 2012 and previously covered municipal government and education.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Sayville cancels soccer season … Tax benefits for apartment complex … Islanders preview Credit: Newsday

Updated 37 minutes ago Heightened security at LI schools ... Home prices surging ... Police property auction ... Feed Me: State Room

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Sayville cancels soccer season … Tax benefits for apartment complex … Islanders preview Credit: Newsday

Updated 37 minutes ago Heightened security at LI schools ... Home prices surging ... Police property auction ... Feed Me: State Room

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering LI news as it happensDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME