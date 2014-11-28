No extreme weather in short-term forecast

Get ready for a little bit of a roller-coaster ride, weather wise, for the next few days.

But the good news is that for Long Island, there's nothing extreme on the horizon, forecasters say.

On Saturday, "expect one more cold day with readings in the 30s . . . as clouds prevent temps from rising much," according to the National Weather Service's forecast discussion.

Look for cloudy skies, with highs in the mid-to-possibly-upper 30s, said Tim Morrin, weather service meteorologist based on Upton. That would be just a tad above the average low temperature for the day at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma, he said, which is 33 degrees.

Saturday evening presents "a very slight chance of a sprinkle or a flurry," he said, but nothing that would be measurable.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Sunday, though, is expected to be partly sunny, with a high of around 51, he said, and low of 41.

The temperature Monday is forecast to head up to around 54 on a mostly cloudy day that presents a 20 percent chance of light rain in the afternoon, Morrin said.

Then, down to highs of close to 40 on Tuesday, about eight degrees below the norm, with a slight chance of precipitation, Morrin said.

Still, he said, a look to the next few days shows no "threat of any major storms" or "extreme record-breaking weather."