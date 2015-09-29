Police: Roosevelt woman faces Leandra's Law charge after fleeing crash with daughter
A Roosevelt woman was charged with felony drunken driving under Leandra's Law after she was involved in an auto accident near her home Monday night -- then fled the scene with her 5-year-old daughter in tow, police said.
Noel J. Gerald, 26, of 209 Beechwood Ave., was arrested at her home and charged with third-degree assault, second-degree reckless endangerment, driving while ability impaired by alcohol, driving while ability impaired by drugs, aggravated driving while intoxicated under Leandra's Law, endangering the welfare of a child and leaving the scene of an accident. She faces arraignment Tuesday in First District Court in Hempstead.
Nassau County police said the crash occurred when Gerald, driving a 2006 Toyota, struck a 2009 Dodge parked about a half-block from her home on Beechwood Avenue at about 8:20 p.m.
Responding officers said they found a 20-year-old woman sitting on the curb who told them she had been a passenger in the Toyota and that the driver, whom she identified as Gerald, had fled the scene -- with her daughter.
Police then went to Gerald's home and determined she was intoxicated. Police said Gerald then "passed out" and was taken to a hospital by police ambulance.
The girl also was hospitalized after complaining of chest pain, police said.
The 20-year-old passenger, who had been in the front seat, was taken to a hospital by Uniondale Fire Department Ambulance after complaining of chest pain, police said. She was treated and released, police said.
A search of the vehicle recovered two bottles of prescription medication -- Q PAP and Ondansetron -- as well as peach vodka, police said.
Leandra's Law is named for 11-year-old Leandra Rosado, killed in 2009 when a car she was riding in, driven by a drunken driver, overturned on the Henry Hudson Parkway in Manhattan. The law makes it a felony, even on first offense, to drive drunk with a passenger under age 16 in the vehicle.