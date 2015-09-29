Long IslandNassau

Police: Roosevelt woman faces Leandra's Law charge after fleeing crash with daughter

Noel J. Gerald, 26, of Roosevelt, was arrested on Sept. 28, 2015, and charged with, among other things, assault, reckless endangerment, driving while ability impaired by alcohol, driving while ability impaired by drugs and aggravated driving while intoxicated under Leandra's Law, police said. Credit: NCPD

By JOHN VALENTIjohn.valenti@newsday.com

A Roosevelt woman was charged with felony drunken driving under Leandra's Law after she was involved in an auto accident near her home Monday night -- then fled the scene with her 5-year-old daughter in tow, police said.

Noel J. Gerald, 26, of 209 Beechwood Ave., was arrested at her home and charged with third-degree assault, second-degree reckless endangerment, driving while ability impaired by alcohol, driving while ability impaired by drugs, aggravated driving while intoxicated under Leandra's Law, endangering the welfare of a child and leaving the scene of an accident. She faces arraignment Tuesday in First District Court in Hempstead.

Nassau County police said the crash occurred when Gerald, driving a 2006 Toyota, struck a 2009 Dodge parked about a half-block from her home on Beechwood Avenue at about 8:20 p.m.

Responding officers said they found a 20-year-old woman sitting on the curb who told them she had been a passenger in the Toyota and that the driver, whom she identified as Gerald, had fled the scene -- with her daughter.

Police then went to Gerald's home and determined she was intoxicated. Police said Gerald then "passed out" and was taken to a hospital by police ambulance.

The girl also was hospitalized after complaining of chest pain, police said.

The 20-year-old passenger, who had been in the front seat, was taken to a hospital by Uniondale Fire Department Ambulance after complaining of chest pain, police said. She was treated and released, police said.

A search of the vehicle recovered two bottles of prescription medication -- Q PAP and Ondansetron -- as well as peach vodka, police said.

Leandra's Law is named for 11-year-old Leandra Rosado, killed in 2009 when a car she was riding in, driven by a drunken driver, overturned on the Henry Hudson Parkway in Manhattan. The law makes it a felony, even on first offense, to drive drunk with a passenger under age 16 in the vehicle.

