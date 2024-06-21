12-year-old on bike struck after 2-vehicle crash in North Bellmore, police say

A 12-year-old boy bicycling in North Bellmore was hospitalized in stable condition after being struck as the result of a two-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon on Oakfield Avenue, police said.

Nassau police did not release the identity of the boy, but said he was airlifted to Cohen Children's Hospital in Glen Oaks, Queens, with a broken leg and other undisclosed injuries.

Police said the collision occurred at the intersection of Oakfield and Barrie avenues, just south of the Southern State Parkway, and was reported at 4:38 p.m.

It involved a 2020 Ford Econoline van driven by a 52-year-old man who was traveling north on Oakfield Avenue and a 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a 41-year-old woman.

The female driver also was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, but said there was no apparent criminality.