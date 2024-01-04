Christine Liu, North Hempstead's first Asian-American council member, takes oath of office with other town leaders

A slate of recently elected North Hempstead officials took oaths of office Wednesday, including a freshman councilwoman who made history by becoming the first Asian American to hold such a town seat.

“I think it’s still very surreal,” Democratic Councilwoman Christine Liu, 47, said in an interview after the ceremony. “I’m very proud to able to bring another strong voice to our community, not just for Asian Americans, but for the entire district and the entire town.”

Rep. Grace Meng (D-Queens), the first Asian American to represent New York in Congress, administered the New Hyde Park resident's oath in front of mo re th an 200 people at the Clubhouse at Harbor Links in Port Washington.

North Hempstead Supervisor Jennifer DeSena, a 54-year-old Manhasset Democrat who caucuses with Republicans, and Councilwoman Mariann Dalimonte, a 56-year-old Port Washington Democrat, took oaths of office for second time after both won reelection in November.

Freshman Councilman Edward Scott, 56, of Albertson, and his fellow Republican, Receiver of Taxes Mary Jo Collins, 67, of Port Washington, also were sworn in as their families, friends and government colleagues watched.

The event marked the beginning of a new era in North Hempstead, as Republican leaders now form their first majority on the town board in more than 30 years. Many of the elected officials touched on the change, while addressing the need for unity.

“What’s needed then and now are new ideas and fresh perspectives, a new purpose and most importantly a revitalized sense of mission,” Scott, a retired NYPD officer, said moments after his oath. “ … Working together, we need to make North Hempstead the most efficient and most responsive town in the New York.”

DeSena and Dalimonte noted accomplishments from their first terms, while also looking toward the future.

“In the weeks, months and years ahead, I look forward to working with my colleagues on the town board for all the residents of the Town of North Hempstead,” Dalimonte said as Port Washington Police District members stood with her.

Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly administered the oath of office to DeSena, who later remarked: “As we move this town forward, I will continue to embrace our differences, celebrate our shared humanity and work collaboratively to build a community where every resident can feel valued and included.”