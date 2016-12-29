North Hempstead reminds residents to keep hydrants clear of snow

North Hempstead residents are encouraged to help keep fire hydrants clear after snowstorms.

Any residents or civic organizations can volunteer to participate in the town’s informal program to keep hydrants easily accessible for firefighters.

“It is important for our first responders to have a clear pathway to fire hydrants in case of an emergency, Town Supervisor Judi Bosworth said in a news release. “Buried fire hydrants can cause dangerous delays.”

Participants can sign up by emailing their name, hydrant location, and a photo of the cleared hydrant to adoptahydrant@northhempsteadny.gov. Residents will then receive a certificate of recognition from the town.

Town code requires two feet on each side of the hydrant be cleared of snow.