North Hempstead wins $757,950 in New York State grants for 4 projects

North Hempstead Town has won $757,950 in grants from the New York State Regional Economic Development Council Initiative to fund projects in the town.

The state money will be used for four projects and is part of $2 billion in economic grants announced by the state earlier this month.

The town has received $316,250 to lead a stormwater mapping project that uses Geographic Information System technology to map out a “Surface Water Priority Action Zone.” The data would be used to in policy-making decisions and to identify septic systems that could be negatively affecting the water quality in Hempstead Harbor, Little Neck Bay, and Manhasset Bay.

The town will use $270,000 of the grants to partner with the Village of Port Washington North to create a database of roadways, sidewalks, curbs and catch basins, among other infrastructure. In addition, North Hempstead has won $122,200 to create an Environmental Master Plan for its parks, beaches, wetlands and shoreline.

The fourth award was $49,500 to create a plan for prioritizing arts initiatives.